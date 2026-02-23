MSCI Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of around $40 billion , MSCI Inc. ( MSCI ) is a global provider of research-based data, analytics, and indexes that support investment decision-making across public and private markets. It serves asset managers and institutional investors through index solutions, risk and portfolio analytics, ESG and climate tools, and private capital data and workflows.

The company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MSCI stock has dipped 5.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 13%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 5.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal gain.

Looking closer, shares of the New York-based company have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 2.1% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of MSCI climbed 5.7% on Jan. 28 after the company reported Q4 2025 operating revenue of $822.5 million, up 10.6% year-over-year, alongside adjusted EPS of $4.66, up 11.5%, beating expectations. The rally was supported by strong profitability, with an operating margin of 56.4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 62.2%, as well as solid growth drivers such as asset-based fees rising 20.7% and a 93.4% retention rate.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect MSCI’s adjusted EPS to grow 12.5% year-over-year to $19.44. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Jan. 29, Ashish Sabadra of RBC Capital maintained a “Buy" rating on MSCI, setting a price target of $655 .

The mean price target of $673.53 represents a 23.8% premium to MSCI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $764 suggests a 40.4% potential upside.