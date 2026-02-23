Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

MSCI Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
MSCI Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
MSCI Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $40 billion, MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a global provider of research-based data, analytics, and indexes that support investment decision-making across public and private markets. It serves asset managers and institutional investors through index solutions, risk and portfolio analytics, ESG and climate tools, and private capital data and workflows.

The company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MSCI stock has dipped 5.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied nearly 13%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 5.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal gain. 

Looking closer, shares of the New York-based company have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF2.1% rise over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of MSCI climbed 5.7% on Jan. 28 after the company reported Q4 2025 operating revenue of $822.5 million, up 10.6% year-over-year, alongside adjusted EPS of $4.66, up 11.5%, beating expectations. The rally was supported by strong profitability, with an operating margin of 56.4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 62.2%, as well as solid growth drivers such as asset-based fees rising 20.7% and a 93.4% retention rate.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect MSCI’s adjusted EPS to grow 12.5% year-over-year to $19.44. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, Ashish Sabadra of RBC Capital maintained a “Buy" rating on MSCI, setting a price target of $655.

The mean price target of $673.53 represents a 23.8% premium to MSCI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $764 suggests a 40.4% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.20 -0.29 -0.55%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index
MSCI 548.35 +4.24 +0.78%
MSCI Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot