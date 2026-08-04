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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Invesco Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Invesco Ltd HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Invesco Ltd HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of approximately $13.1 billion, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm that provides diversified investment solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, real estate, and multi-asset strategies. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company operates in more than 20 countries and manages approximately $2.2 trillion in assets globally.

Shares of this leading asset management firm have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. IVZ has gained 50% during this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 21.8%. The trend persists in 2026, with the stock rising 17.7% compared with the index's 11% gain over the same period.

Narrowing the comparison, IVZ has outperformed the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE), which has gained 9.6% over the past year and 9.3% on a YTD basis.

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On July 28, Invesco reported its Q2 FY2026 earnings, sending its shares 2.3% lower despite delivering strong earnings growth and record long-term inflows. Net revenues grew 20.3% year over year to $1.33 billion, driven by record long-term net inflows of $45.1 billion and a 14.4% increase in ending AUM to $2.47 trillion. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 97.2% to $0.71, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 37.5% from 31.2% in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by ETFs and Index, QQQ, China JV and Private Markets.

During the quarter, Invesco reduced net debt by more than $450 million and increased common share repurchases to $50 million or 1.9 million shares. The company also declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.215 per share, payable Sept. 2, and a preferred dividend of $14.75 per share, payable Sept. 1.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect IVZ’s EPS to increase 38.4% to $2.81 on a diluted basis. The company has beaten the consensus EPS estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing expectations in the remaining quarter.

Among the 14 analysts covering IVZ stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That's based on four "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and nine "Holds."

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This configuration is more bullish than it was a month ago, when the stock had three "Strong Buy" recommendations.

On July 13, BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a “Buy” rating on Invesco and raised the price target to $34 from $28, reflecting a more constructive outlook on the stock.

The mean price target of $32.42 represents a 4.9% premium to IVZ's current share price. The Street-high price target of $37 suggests potential upside of 19.7%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,600.50 +110.78 +1.48%
S&P 500 Index
IVZ 31.00 +0.09 +0.29%
Invesco Limited
KCE 163.90 +3.86 +2.41%
S&P Capital Markets ETF SPDR

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