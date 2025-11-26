Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Head into Holiday with Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Soybeans were 5 to 7 cents higher across the front months on Wednesday, as bulls were busy buying ahead of the holiday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 3/4 cents higher to $10.59 3/4. Soymeal futures were mixed, with contracts withing 50 cents of unchanged, as Soy Oil futures were 32 to 57 points higher. 

The market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a hard open at 8:30 CST on Friday and an early close. Friday is also first notice day for December meal and oil futures.

Wire reports indicate that China had purchased another 10-15 cargoes of US soybeans for January shipment late on Tuesday. USDA’s flash sale announcements were quiet this morning, lacking any official confirmation.

China also barred a shipment of Brazilian soybeans on Wednesday after finding wheat mixed with pesticides mixed in the cargo. Exports from 5 exporters will reportedly be suspended as of Thuesday.

USDA’s Export Sales data for the week ending on October 16 will be out on Friday, with traders looking for between 0.6 and 2 MMT of soybean sales. Daily flash sale announcements totaled 373,400 MT in that week all to Mexico.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.31 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.59 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.40 3/4, up 6 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.50 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5796 +0.0592 +0.56%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 51.03s +0.38 +0.75%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 320.4s unch unch
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1131-4s +6-6 +0.60%
Soybean
ZSH26 1140-6s +6-0 +0.53%
Soybean

Most Popular News

New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Stock Is on a Tear, But Is Now the Time to Buy GOOGL?
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Our Top Chart Strategist Analyzes the 'Generational Buying Opportunity' in Meta Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot