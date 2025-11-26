Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Can Dell Stock Break Through Its 100-Day Moving Average on Post-Earnings Pop?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Dell Technologies (DELL) stock rallied as much as 8% on Wednesday morning even though the artificial intelligence (AI) server company came in shy of revenue estimates for its fiscal Q3. 

Investors seem to be responding partially to its earnings that printed at $2.59 per share in the third quarter, handily exceeding the consensus at $2.47. 

Thanks to the post-earnings rally, Dell stock is now challenging its 100-day moving average (MA) at the $136 level. A decisive break above that price could accelerate bullish momentum in 2026. 

Versus their year-to-date high in October, DELL shares are still down some 20% at the time of writing. 

A graph on a white background AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Should You Buy Dell Stock After Q3 Earnings?

Despite the revenue miss, there was plenty in Dell’s earnings release that signals it may push higher and break above its 100-day MA in the days ahead. 

For one, management raised its revenue guidance for the full year to nearly $112 billion today, citing strong artificial intelligence tailwinds. 

This suggests the top-line weakness in Q3 perhaps reflects a delay in realizing some of the revenue, not a systemic slowdown in overall demand for the company’s products. 

Moreover, the aforementioned better-than-expected outlook doesn’t include its multibillion-dollar deal with Iren (IREN) either. 

Together, this suggests DELL stock’s fundamentals remain strong as ever, and it’s well-positioned for continued upward momentum heading into 2026. 

Why Jim Cramer Recommends Owning DELL Shares

Dell stock has had a blockbuster year, but at a forward price-earnings (P/E) multiple of less than 15x, it still isn’t expensive to own for an AI name. 

That’s why Jim Cramer continues to recommend owning DELL for the long-term. 

In a recent segment of Mad Money, the famed investor said concerns of tariffs complicating Dell’s access to raw materials like semiconductors next year are severely overblown. 

“This is Dell, for heaven’s sake. I’m not worried. Michael Dell will source them right and get them at good prices,” he told the viewers last week. 

According to Cramer, the company will remain a “terrific” performer within the data center and enterprise space, which warrants owning it heading into 2026. 

Note that DELL shares have their relative strength index (100-day) at nearly 51 currently, signaling the upward momentum is far from exhaustion for now. 

Wall Street Agrees With Cramer on Dell Technologies

Wall Street analysts also remain bullish on Dell shares for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on DELL stock currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $200, indicating potential for another 48% upside from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IREN 48.58 +1.11 +2.34%
Iren Limited
DELL 133.33 +7.41 +5.88%
Dell Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Stock Is on a Tear, But Is Now the Time to Buy GOOGL?
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Our Top Chart Strategist Analyzes the 'Generational Buying Opportunity' in Meta Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot