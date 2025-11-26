Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Looking to Head into Holiday with Gain

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Corn bulls are trying to hold together on Wednesday morning, with contracts up 1 to 2 ¼ cents. Futures closed Tuesday with contracts seeing some spreading and adding carry back into the market as December was up ¼ cent and deferreds up 2 ½ cents. Preliminary open interest dropped 39,716 contracts, mostly in the December (-74,996) with March up 33,466 contracts. Friday is first notice day for December futures. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1/4 cent at $3.88. The market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a hard open at 8:30 CST on Friday. 

Export Sales data from Tuesday morning showed a total of 1.327 MMT of corn sold in the week of 10/9, in the middle of traders looking for 0.9-2.5 MMT in the delayed dataset. That was a 4-week low and below the same week last year. Data for the week of 10/16 will be out on Friday.

Delayed CFTC data from the week of October 14 showed managed money with a net short position of 191,055 contracts in corn futures and options. That was an addition of 49,089 contracts as of that week. Commercial slashed 37,930 contracts from their net short to just 13,776 contracts, as longs were increasing.

Brazilian corn exports in November are expected to total 6.11 MMT according to ANEC, down 0.25 MMT from the week prior. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.23 1/2, down 1/4 cent, currently up 2 ¼ cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.88, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.38 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 2 ½ cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 426-0 +2-4 +0.59%
Corn
ZCH26 440-4 +2-2 +0.51%
Corn
ZCZ25 426-0 +2-4 +0.59%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8943 +0.0249 +0.64%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 4
Why Investors Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Stock Closely
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot