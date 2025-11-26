Barchart.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock: Is TMO Outperforming the Health Care Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc_ phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc_ phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $220 billion, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a prominent Massachusetts-based biotechnology and life sciences company that provides a wide range of products and services for research, diagnostics, and laboratory operations. Its offerings include analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, reagents, consumables, and software solutions, serving pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, and academic sectors globally. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Thermo Fisher Scientific fits this description perfectly. Known for its scale and innovation, it enables scientific research, drug development, and clinical diagnostics, making it a critical player in the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem.

TMO shares have retreated 2.2% from their 52-week high of $610.97 touched on Jan. 30. Moreover, TMO stock has surged 21.8% over the past three months, outpacing the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 16.6% decline during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

However, TMO is up 14.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLV’s 15.4% rise. Additionally, shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific have surged 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the XLV’s 9.2% increase over the same period.

TMO stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early October, indicating a recent uptrend. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 24, Thermo Fisher Scientific priced a €2.1 billion ($2.4 billion) euro-denominated bond offering through its finance subsidiary, consisting of €1.0 billion floating-rate notes due 2027 and €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) fixed-rate notes due 2035, both at par and fully guaranteed by Thermo Fisher. The offering, expected to close around Dec. 1, 2025, will fund general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions, debt repayment or refinancing, working capital, capital expenditures, or share repurchases, with any interim proceeds held in short-term liquid investments. Following the announcement, Thermo Fisher’s shares rose 2% in the next trading session.

Leading competitor IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), has outperformed Thermo Fisher, with shares up 85.4% year-to-date and 78.9% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite TMO’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” and its mean price target of $614.30 suggests a 2.8% upside potential from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.77 +3.51 +2.26%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
TMO 597.78 +11.71 +2.00%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
IDXX 766.68 +14.54 +1.93%
Idexx Laboratories

