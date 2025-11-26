Barchart.com
How Is Linde’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Material Stocks?

With a market cap of $190.4 billion, Linde plc (LIN) is a global leader in industrial gases and engineering solutions, serving a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, and energy. Formed through the merger of Praxair and Linde AG, the United Kingdom-based company produces atmospheric gases like oxygen, nitrogen, and argon, as well as process gases such as hydrogen and carbon dioxide, which are essential for industrial operations and clean-energy initiatives. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Linde fits this criterion perfectly. It operates in more than 100 countries and consistently generates strong financial results with robust free cash flow and long-term contracts. It is widely regarded for operational efficiency, innovation-driven engineering, and a resilient business model focused on high-growth end markets.

However, the stock has decreased 16.2% from its 52-week high of $486.38 achieved on Aug. 20. Shares of Linde have declined 14.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLB) 4.2% decrease over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, LIN stock is down 2.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLB’s 4.4% gain. In addition, shares of the company have dropped 10.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLB’s 7.6% drop over the same time frame.

Indicating a downtrend, Linde stock has been trading mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of September and mid-October, respectively.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 11, Linde closed more than 1% higher after UBS upgraded the stock from “Neutral” to “Buy” and raised its price target to $500, signaling increased confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. The firm called Linde a strong defensive growth opportunity, noting that the stock was trading below its historical valuation and highlighting expectations for accelerated earnings growth driven by project backlogs, margin expansion, and improving pricing in specialty gases. 

Nevertheless, rival The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has underperformed LIN stock. Shares of Sherwin-Williams have dipped 14.3% over the past 52 weeks and are marginally down YTD.

Analysts are bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $509.62 represents a 25% premium to current levels.


