Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Posting Tuesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Soybeans futures are 1 to 2 cents higher so far at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 1 ½ cents higher to $10.52 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $2.80 to $3, with Soy Oil futures are 8 to 9 points lower.

USDA’s daily flash sale system was quiet this morning after nearly 1.9 MMT in sales to China over the last couple weeks.

USDA released delayed Export Sales data on Tuesday morning, with beans coming in at 785,003 MT on the lower half of the 0.5-1.4 MMT trade estimates in the week of 10/9. That was a 3-week low and 53.9% below the same week last year. To that point, China had yet to make any purchases.

Meal sales were tallied at 358,406 MT, which was on the high side of the 150,000-400,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales were below estimates of 5,000-30,000 MT at 1,924 MT. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.24 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.52 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.34 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.44, up 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5101 +0.0076 +0.07%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 50.36 -0.16 -0.32%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 320.9 +2.6 +0.82%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1124-0 +0-6 +0.07%
Soybean
ZSH26 1133-4 +1-4 +0.13%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot