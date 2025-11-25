Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting NVR, Inc. Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. (NVR) operates as a homebuilder in the U.S. Valued at $20.6 billion by market cap, the company builds single-family detached homes, town homes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and other trade names. NVR provides a number of mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers and to other customers through its mortgage banking operations.

Shares of this homebuilding giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. NVR has declined 19.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, NVR stock is down 11.2%, compared to the SPX’s 14% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, NVR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 18.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 5.3% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s low double-digit dip over the same time frame.

On Oct. 22, NVR shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $112.33 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $107.88. The company’s revenue was $2.6 billion, beating Wall Street's $2.4 billion forecast.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NVR’s EPS to fall 16.8% to $421.69 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the seven analysts covering NVR stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Oct. 22, Michael Rehaut from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) maintained a “Hold” rating on NVR with a price target of $7,900, implying a potential upside of 8.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $8,566.67 represents a 17.9% premium to NVR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $9,300 suggests a notable upside potential of 28%.