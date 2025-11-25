Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Deckers Outdoor Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $12.1 billion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a footwear and apparel company best known for its premium lifestyle and performance brands, including UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Koolaburra. The Goleta, California-based company serves its customers through wholesale partners, company-owned stores, and a robust e-commerce platform. 

This footwear and apparel company has significantly lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of DECK have declined 56.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 59.1%, compared to SPX’s 14% uptick

Narrowing the focus, DECK has also notably trailed behind the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY4.8% return over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% YTD rise. 

www.barchart.com

DECK delivered better-than-expected Q2 earnings results on Oct. 23, yet its shares crashed 15.2% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue increased 9.1% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, while its EPS of $1.82 grew 14.5% from the year-ago quarter, handily surpassing consensus estimates. However, its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $5.35 billion at the midpoint came in below analysts’ estimates, which might have made investors jittery. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in March 2026, analysts expect DECK’s EPS to grow 1.3% year over year to $6.41. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 10 “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” 12 "Hold,” and two "Strong Sell” ratings.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Nov. 18, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) upgraded DECK to “Buy,” with a price target of $117, indicating a 40.7% potential upside from the correct levels.

The mean price target of $110.62 represents a 33.1% premium from DECK’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $157 suggests an ambitious 88.9% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SF 118.54 -0.02 -0.02%
Stifel Financial Corp
XLY 228.20 -0.31 -0.14%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
DECK 83.64 +0.51 +0.61%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
$SPX 6,705.12 +102.13 +1.55%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot