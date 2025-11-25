Nordson Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation ( NDSN ) manufactures and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, and other fluids worldwide. With a market cap of $13.1 billion , Nordson operates through Industrial Precision Solutions, Medical and Fluid Solutions, and Advanced Technology Solutions segments.

Nordson has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. NDSN stock prices have declined 10.8% over the past 52 weeks and gained 11.4% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 12% returns over the past year and 14% surge in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, NDSN has also lagged behind the sector-focused Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 5.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 13.8% returns on a YTD basis.

Nordson’s stock prices gained 3% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Aug. 20. The company observed solid organic growth during the quarter, especially its advanced technology solutions segment delivered a 15% organic sales growth compared to the year-ago quarter. Overall, the company’s sales came in at $741.5 million, up 12.1% year-over-year, beating the Street’s expectations by 2.8%. Further, Nordson’s adjusted EPS grew by an impressive 13.3% year-over-year to $2.73, beating the consensus estimates by 3.8%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in October, analysts expect NDSN to deliver an adjusted EPS of $10.14, up 4.2% year-over-year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Although it missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

Among the 11 analysts covering the NDSN stock, the consensus rating is a “ Moderate Buy .” That’s based on five “Strong Buys” and six “Holds.”

This configuration has remained stable over the past three months.

On Aug. 25, Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained an “ Outperform ” rating on NDSN and raised the price target from $260 to $275.

As of writing, NDSN’s mean price target of $257.56 represents a 10.5% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $285 suggests a notable 22.3% upside potential.