Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Buy the New Elon Musk-Driven Hype in TSLA Stock or Stay Far Away?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock

Tesla (TSLA) is pushing higher on Monday after Elon Musk wrote “we expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined” on his social media platform X. 

Musk’s remarks arrive at a time when valuation concern and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary policy have been catalyzing significant selloffs in high-flying tech stocks. 

Amid this broader tech rout, Tesla shares are down nearly 10% versus their year-to-date high. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Musk Reinforces That AI Will Drive Tesla Stock Higher

TSLA stock is inching higher today because Musk’s bold claim underscores the firm’s ambition to vertically integrate its AI hardware stack, powering everything from autonomous driving to its Optimus humanoid robots. 

According to Elon Musk, the automaker has already deployed millions of custom AI chips across its vehicles and data centers. 

It’s currently finalizing the AI5 chips while the AI6 is already in development. In fact, Tesla plans on releasing a new artificial intelligence chip design every 12 months, far outpacing the traditional semiconductor cycle. 

These claims support Musk’s conviction that AI and robotics will drive the EV stock much higher over the long term. 

Melius Research Makes the Case for Owning TSLA Shares

Tesla stock’s pullback in November has pushed it below its 50-day moving average (MA), indicating continued bearish momentum in the near term. 

Still, Melius Research’s senior analyst Rob Wertheimer believes it will prove temporary only since the company “remains a step ahead of its peers.”

In a research note today, he wrote: “After a very long and gradual period of improvement, autonomy is coming very soon – and it will change everything about the driving ecosystem.”

Melius Research maintains a “Buy” rating on the EV stock with a price objective of $520 indicating potential upside of a whopping 24% from current levels. 

Wall Street Recommends Caution on Tesla

Investors should note, however, that other Wall Street firms aren’t nearly as bullish on Tesla shares as Melius Research. 

The consensus rating on TSLA stock currently sits at “Hold” only with the mean target of roughly $387 indicating potential downside of more than 7% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 418.13 +27.04 +6.91%
Tesla Inc

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 5
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot