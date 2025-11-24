Corn Holding Lower on Monday

Corn futures are trading with contracts down fractionally to 2 cents in the front months on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price are down 1 ½ cents at $3.86.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.63 MMT (64.26 mbu) during the week ending on November 20. That was 20.98% below the week prior but up 61.78% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 624,332 MT, with 284,704 MT headed to Japan and 137,136 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 17.483 MMT (688.27 mbu) since September 1, which is now a staggering 72% above the same period last year.

USDA’s delayed Grain Crushing report showed a total of 463.44 million bushels of corn used in ethanol production during August. That was a 1.2% increase from July but down 3.36% from the year prior.

Brazil’s first corn crop is estimated at 93% planted as of Thursday in the center south region according to AgRural, still lagging the 95% pace from last year.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.23 1/2, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.86 1/1, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.37, down 1/2 cent,