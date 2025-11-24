Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Teledyne Technologies Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Teledyne Technologies Inc logo on website-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Teledyne Technologies Inc logo on website-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.2 billion, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is a diversified industrial and technology company known for its strong foothold in high-precision, high-performance engineering. Headquartered in California, it operates across digital imaging, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems, serving customers that range from NASA and defense contractors to industrial manufacturers and scientific researchers.

Teledyne’s stock has been moving, but not in step with the broader market’s rhythm. TDY stock has soared 3.1% over the past 52 weeks and has returned 6.6% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 11% over the past year and 12.3% in 2025. 

The tech landscape hasn’t offered much relief either. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) has gained 17% over the past year and 17.5% in 2025, leaving Teledyne trailing behind. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 22, TDY shares slipped 5.2% after the company posted its third-quarter earnings, as investors reacted to a mixed performance. Net sales rose 6.7% year over year to $1.54 billion, showing steady topline growth, and the company delivered standout cash flow results, with record operating cash flow of $343.1 million and free cash flow of $313.9 million. However, EPS fell to $4.65 from $5.54 a year earlier, which weighed on investor sentiment. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect Teledyne to post EPS of $21.52, a 9.1% year-over-year increase. Moreover, the company has a promising earnings surprise history. It beat the consensus earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 12 analysts covering the TDY stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” three one “Hold” rating.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 16, Morgan Stanley’s Kristine Liwag reaffirmed her “Hold” rating on Teledyne Technologies and maintained a $620 price target.

TDY’s mean price target of $621.73 represents a premium of 25.4% from the current price levels. Its Street-high target of $645 implies an upswing potential of 30.3%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,602.99 +64.23 +0.98%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 273.20 +1.05 +0.39%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
TDY 494.87 +10.40 +2.15%
Teledyne Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 4
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot