Soybeans Push Higher into the Close to End the Week in Positive Territory

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Soybeans turned higher to close the Friday session, as contracts were up 1 to 2 ½ cents in the front months. January managed to post a ½ cent gain on the week, despite closing 44 ½ cents off this week’s high. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 3/4 cents at $10.52 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1 to $2.30 on the day, with December dropping $7.40 on the week. Soy Oil futures were 33 to 40 points lower as Dec posted an 11 point gain from last Friday.

Commitment of Traders data showed soybean speculators at a net short position of 353 contracts as of 10/7. That was a 38,359-contract reduction in the net short position during that week.

USDA’s monthly Fats & Oils report showed a total of 198 million bushels of soybeans crushed in August. That was a record for the month and 18.19% above last year, but down 3.48% from the July total. Soybean oil stocks were tallied at 1.79 billion lbs, which was down 4.62% from the end of July but 9.71% above the year prior.

Buenos Aires Grains Exchange data showed soybean planting progressing 12% on the week to 24.6%, which is still 11% behind the same week last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.25, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.52 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.34 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.43 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,


