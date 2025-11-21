Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybean Near Unchanged at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Plus500 Futures: Join 30M+ worldwide who have chosen Plus500. Trade futures with a deposit as low as $100!

Soybeans are trading with firmer action on Friday, with contracts within a penny of unchanged.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 1/2 cent at $10.50 1/2. Soymeal futures are back down steady to 50 cents higher, with Soy Oil futures 35 to 42 points lower. 

World soybean production was trimmed by 2 MMT according to International Grains Council data, with consumption rising 1 MMT and ending stocks down 2 MMT to 77 MMT. 

Buenos Aires Grains Exchange data showed soybean planting progressing 12% on the week to 24.6%, which is still 11% behind the same week last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.23, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.50 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.31 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.40 1/2, down 1 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5209 +0.0295 +0.28%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 50.58 -0.37 -0.73%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 319.2 +1.6 +0.50%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1125-4 +3-0 +0.27%
Soybean
ZSH26 1134-4 +2-4 +0.22%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 1
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 3
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Soar on Robust Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot