Corn Holding Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318
Corn futures are trading with fractional to penny losses across the front months on Friday’ midday. December corn options expire today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny at $3.87 1/4. 

International Grains Council data showed world corn production up just 1 MMT from last month in their Thursday update, with stocks up 1 MMT in no other major changes to the balance sheet.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop ay 37.3T% planted, a 0.7 percentage point increase on the week. That lags the same week last year. The crop is rated 79% in excellent to normal categories.  

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.25 1/2, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.87 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.37, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.44 1/4, down 1 cent,


