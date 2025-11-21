Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Paramount Skydance Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Red sell candles over laptop by Black Salmon via Shutterstock
Red sell candles over laptop by Black Salmon via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $12.9 billion, Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) is a newly combined entertainment powerhouse formed from the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media. The company spans streaming, film, television, sports, and gaming, with a portfolio that includes major franchises, a rapidly expanding direct-to-consumer segment, and one of Hollywood’s most active production pipelines. 

The entertainment behemoth has outperformed the broader market over the past year. PSKY stock is up 48.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX10.5% gains over the same time frame. Over the past six months, PSKY soared 32.1% compared to SPX’s 10.1% return on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, Paramount Skydance has also surpassed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC13% gains over the past 52 weeks and 8.2% return over the past six months.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 10, Paramount Skydance posted its third-quarter earnings, and its shares skyrocketed 9.8% in the next trading session. Total revenue reached $4.1 billion, and it posted a net loss of $0.01 per share. Its streaming revenue jumped roughly 17% year over year, filmed-entertainment grew nearly 30% thanks to the Skydance integration, while legacy TV/media declined about 12% amid continued softness in advertising and linear viewership. Non-GAAP OIBDA stood at $655 million. The company also raised its cost-savings target to $3 billion and outlined more than $1.5 billion in programming investments for 2026. 

For the current fiscal year, which ends in December, analysts expect Paramount Skydance’s EPS to drop 45.5% year over year to $0.84. The company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates in three of its past four quarterly reports, while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, 15 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and seven “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 14, Citi’s Jason Bazinet reiterated his “Hold” rating on Paramount Skydance and kept the price target at $20.

While PSKY currently trades above the mean price target of $14.26, the Street-high target of $20 indicates a potential upside of 27.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PSKY 15.68 +0.21 +1.36%
Paramount Skydance Corporation Cl B
$SPX 6,538.76 -103.40 -1.56%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 109.97 -1.22 -1.10%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot