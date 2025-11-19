Soybeans Posting Losses at Midday

Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock

Soybeans are posting 14 to 16 cent losses across the front months on Wednesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was is 15 3/4 cents lower at $10.64. Soymeal futures are back down $5.60, with Soy Oil futures 122 points lower.

USDA reported another 330,000 MT of soybeans sold to China via their daily announcement system this morning. That followed the 792,000 MT from Tuesday.

Delayed Census data was reported this morning, with August exports at 2.273 MMT (83.53 mbu). That was a 3-year high for the month, and 29.85% above July. Soybean meal exports were tallied at 1.336 MMT, a record for August but a slight 4.03% drop from July.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 4.71 MMT in November, a 0.45 MMT increase from the previous estimate last week. Safras & Mercado estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 178.76 MMT, down 2.16 MMT from their previous estimates.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $11.37 1/2, down 16 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.64 1/1, down 15 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.45 1/2, down 14 3/4 cents,