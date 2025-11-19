Buy Bean Oil as China Resumes Soybean Purchases

March soybean oil (ZLH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March soybean oil futures that prices are trending higher and this week hit a two-month high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence indicator is in a bullish posture, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. The bean oil bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, China is buying U.S. soybeans again, which is supporting the soybean complex futures. Also, soybean oil has been the laggard recently, amid stronger rallies in soybeans (ZSF26) and soybean meal (ZMZ25). That suggests bean oil has some catching up to do, on the upside, in the near term.

A move in March soybean oil futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of 53.29 cents would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 59.00 cents, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at this week’s low of 50.67 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

