FREE 30 Day Trial
Corn Bulls Fighting Back on Monday, as Export Boom to 4 Year High

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain
Corn futures are taking some of the losses from last Friday back, as contracts are up 4 to 5 ½ cents at midday.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is back up 5 1/4 cents at $3.97 ½. 

Export Inspections data showed 2.054 MMT (80.86 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on November 13, the largest total for any week since April 2021. That was an increase of 38.35% from the week prior and more than double the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 592,006 MT, with 424,773 MT to Japan and 349,789 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled a massive 15.838 MMT (623.5 mbu) already, a 73% increase yr/yr.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 85% planted as of Thursday, below the 87% from the same period last year.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.35 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.97 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.48 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.56 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,


ZCZ25 435-6 +5-4 +1.28%
Corn
ZCH26 448-6 +4-6 +1.07%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9684 +0.0545 +1.39%
US Corn Price Idx

