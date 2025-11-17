Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before November 19 or Wait for a Post-Earnings Dip?

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to release its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings on Nov. 19 after the close of markets. The world’s most valuable company's earnings are always an event worth watching, but even more so this time around, as the artificial intelligence (AI) rally is getting tested.

While “AI bubble” chatter has been an intermittent theme, many, including Michael Burry of “Big Short” fame, have made some serious allegations and accused the Big Tech giants of accounting fraud by understating their depreciation by extending the useful life of their computing assets, predominantly Nvidia chips. Burry, who subsequently deregistered his Scion Asset Management, disclosed a short position on Nvidia in Q3.

Coming back to Nvidia’s earnings, while no one really expects it to miss the estimates that tend to be conservative, the stock’s post-earnings price action often tends to diverge from the “beat.” Even after the fiscal Q2 earnings release, NVDA shares fell following the conference call only to rise to new record highs ahead of the next report. Could it be the same story this time around, or should you buy the stock ahead of the Q3 report? Let’s explore, beginning with the earnings estimates.

Nvidia Q3 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Nvidia to report revenues of $54.94 billion in fiscal Q3, which is slightly higher than the $54 billion that the company guided at the midpoint. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) are also projected to rise by 50% to $1.17.

What to Watch in Nvidia’s Earnings?

There would be numerous things that I would be watching in Nvidia’s earnings this time around. These include:

Should You Buy NVDA Stock or Wait?

While NVDA stock has had the propensity to fall despite earnings beats, I am constructive on the stock heading into the fiscal Q3 report, as some of the damage has already been done amid the recent drawdown. I expect upbeat commentary from Nvidia on the chip demand outlook, especially as the company prepares to release Vera Rubin chips next year.

The AI capex boom is far from over, and Big Tech companies like Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet, and Amazon (AMZN) have raised their capex guidance and see it rising even further. Finally, at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of just over 44x, NVDA stock looks reasonably valued considering the continued growth the company is witnessing.

To sum it up, I see the chances of a post-earnings dip following Nvidia’s Q3 report as quite slim and would instead bet on a small pop considering the fair valuations and expected positive commentary on the AI demand outlook from Nvidia's management.