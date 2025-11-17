Barchart.com
Biogen Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

Biogen Inc logo on HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Biogen Inc logo on HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $24.6 billion, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a global biotechnology leader specializing in therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its portfolio includes multiple sclerosis treatments such as Tecfidera, Vumerity, Avonex, Plegridy, and Tysabri, as well as Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy and several biosimilars. 

Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BIIB stock has risen 1.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 13.2%. Moreover, shares of the company have returned 9.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 14.5% increase.

Looking closer, shares of Biogen have also lagged behind the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLV5.1% gain over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Biogen shares rose 1.2% on Oct. 30 after the company beat Wall Street’s Q3 2025 adjusted profit estimate, reporting $4.81 per share, and delivered stronger-than-expected sales of its multiple sclerosis drugs at $1.06 billion. Investors also reacted positively to the 80% jump in global Leqembi sales to about $121 million and continued growth in its rare-disease portfolio, which climbed nearly 8% to $533 million.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect Biogen’s adjusted EPS to dip 9.5% year-over-year to $14.90. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 33 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 18 “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 12 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Oct. 31, Baird cut its Biogen price target to $250 but maintained an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $176.07 represents a premium of 5.1% to BIIB's current price. The Street-high price target of $260 suggests a 55.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 151.66 -0.17 -0.11%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,734.11 -3.38 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
BIIB 168.05 +0.50 +0.30%
Biogen Inc

