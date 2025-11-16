Do Wall Street Analysts Like Agilent Technologies Stock?

Santa Clara, California-based Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( A ) provides application-focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. With a market cap of $41.6 billion , the company operates through Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab segments.

The healthcare giant has slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year. Agilent’s stock prices have gained 9.3% on a YTD basis and 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.5% gains in 2025 and 13.2% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, the stock has outpaced the sector-focused Healthcare Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLV ) 10.4% gains on a YTD basis and 5.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Agilent Technologies’ stock prices gained 5.3% in a single trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Aug. 27. The company reported a solid 10.1% year-over-year surge in net revenues to $1.7 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 4.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted net income inched up by a modest 1.3% year-over-year to $390 million, but its adjusted EPS of $1.37 surpassed the consensus estimates by 74 bps.

For the full fiscal 2025, ended in October, analysts expect Agilent to deliver an adjusted EPS of $5.58, up 5.5% year-over-year. Further, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering the Agilent stock, the consensus rating is a “ Moderate Buy .” That’s based on nine “Strong Buys” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is notably more optimistic than two months ago, when seven analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Oct. 14, TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan reiterated a “ Buy ” rating on Agilent and raised the price target from $150 to $162.

Agilent’s mean price target of $151.92 represents a modest 3.5% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $170 suggests a notable 15.8% upside potential.