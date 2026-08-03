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Franklin Resources Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Franklin Resources, Inc_ franklin-by luril Garmash via iStock
Franklin Resources, Inc_ franklin-by luril Garmash via iStock

With a market cap of $17.6 billion, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is a publicly owned asset investment manager that provides investment services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. The company offers equity, fixed-income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds and invests across public equity, fixed-income, and alternative markets.

Shares of the investment manager have significantly surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BEN stock has surged 46.7% over this time, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 20.9%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 47.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 10.1% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the San Mateo, California-based company have also outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF11.6% return over the past 52 weeks. 

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Shares of Franklin Resources rose 2.1% on Jul. 31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.72, rising from $0.49 a year earlier, and operating revenue increased 3% to $2.36 billion. Investor sentiment was also supported by $18.4 billion in long-term net inflows, up from $16.9 billion in the prior quarter and a $9.3 billion outflow a year earlier, with positive flows across every asset class and geography. 

The company also reported $294.2 billion in record alternative AUM, including $11.8 billion in fundraising, and announced it will change its corporate name to Franklin Templeton effective Aug. 17.

For the fiscal year ending in September 2026, analysts expect BEN’s adjusted EPS to increase 26.6% year-over-year to $2.81. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy,” five “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.” 

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This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with three “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Aug. 3, Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Franklin Resources to $34 while maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $34.71. The Street-high price target of $40 suggests a 13.3% potential upside.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 57.07 +0.13 +0.23%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,586.98 +97.26 +1.30%
S&P 500 Index
BEN 35.15 +1.29 +3.81%
Franklin Resources

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