AMD’s Helios Is Coming for Nvidia’s Rack, Not Just Its GPU

For years, investors had framed the computing debate as a battle between individual chips. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) kept chasing Intel (INTC) for decades and, despite often beating it on multiple benchmarks, still lagged the computing giant for most of its history in terms of business success. Now AMD finds itself in a similar battle against Nvidia (NVDA), but this time, it isn’t necessarily about better chips. Nvidia’s moat, its ecosystem, is about to meet its rival, and the heat is coming from AMD.

On July 23, AMD unveiled its response to Nvidia's AI server ecosystem: the Helios rackscale . A rackscale is an AI computing system where the entire server rack is designed as one integrated system. It includes GPUs, CPUs, ultra-high-speed interconnects, cooling, and power components. So when looked at as a single product, the chip performance alone doesn’t determine which one is better. In my view, this plays to AMD’s strength and hits Nvidia directly where it hurts them.

Helios will include the Instinct MI500 series GPUs, EPYC Verano CPUs, and Pensando Vulcano networking equipment, along with high-speed interconnect technologies. The goal is to enable customers to buy the entire AI rack from AMD rather than just buy its chips and then assemble the rest of the hardware themselves. Nvidia has been working toward this for years and has a distinct advantage because of its 10-year head start in CUDA software vs. AMD. It also acquired Mellanox Technologies in 2020, giving it an advantage in networking equipment. Since 2024, the company has been fully focused on the AI factory concept, and Helios will be the first time it faces a challenge in the rackscale domain. AMD has its work cut out, and if there’s anyone that can hurt Nvidia today, it’s Lisa Su’s AMD. People discounted her when she was competing against Intel, but if she succeeds in taking market share from Nvidia, the stock gains would be incredible.

About Advanced Micro Devices Stock

Advanced Micro Devices is a semiconductor company that designs high-performance processors, AI accelerators, and graphics chips for PCs, gaming, data centers, and embedded applications. The company operates through the Embedded, Data Center, and Client and Gaming segments. Its product portfolio includes Ryzen CPUs, Radeon GPUs, EPYC server processors, and Instinct AI accelerators. It is based in Santa Clara, California.

AMD was one of the strongest performers in the broader semiconductor sector over the past year. The stock delivered an exceptional return of around 170%. It benefited from positive analyst sentiment, strong quarterly results, and strong AI data center growth, allowing it to outperform the industry. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained about 108% during the same period.

Advanced Micro Devices Continues to Grow

The company posted its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 5. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.3 billion, with diluted earnings of $1.37 per share. During the quarter, the company’s Data Center business remained the main growth driver, with revenue climbing 57% year-over-year (YoY) and 7% quarter-over-quarter. Client and Gaming revenue rose 23% YoY to $3.6 billion. The embedded segment generated $873 million in revenue, representing 6% YoY growth.

The company announces its Q2 earnings tomorrow, Aug. 4, and at the previous earnings call, it forecast revenue of approximately $11.2 billion, with a possible variation of $300 million. It projected a non-GAAP gross margin of around 56%. The company expects continued growth in its data center segment to remain the major growth driver. To support that growth, it is expanding its manufacturing capacity with its supply chain partners. The earnings call will likely be full of questions about the Helios rackscale system, the answers to which could well determine the stock’s future path, making it worth the risk to buy before earnings.

What Are Analysts Saying About AMD Stock?

Recently, a few financial services firms raised their price targets on AMD stock, signaling a more bullish outlook. On July 15, UBS and Rosenblatt Securities increased their price targets on AMD from $670 and $490 to $700 and $665, respectively. However, both firms reaffirmed their “Buy” ratings on the shares. A day earlier, KeyBanc raised its price target on the stock from $530 to $725 while keeping a “Buy” rating. These price target revisions reflect growing analyst confidence in AMD.

AMD stock enjoys a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from 45 Wall Street analysts covering it, further supporting the strong analyst support. Their average price target is $579.68, which the stock has already surpassed. However, the highest price target of $1,250 is still attractive for investors and suggests a massive 162% upside from the current share price.