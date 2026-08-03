Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Coinbase Global Stock?

New York-based Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) operates a platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Valued at $38.5 billion by market cap, the company provides consumers with a primary financial account for the crypto economy, offers institutions a brokerage platform with deep liquidity across the crypto marketplace, and delivers a suite of products enabling developers to build on-chain applications.

Shares of this leading cryptocurrency exchange and financial services platform have notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. COIN has declined 61.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2026, COIN stock is down 35.3%, compared to the SPX’s 9.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, COIN’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 52.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 25.5% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s dip over the same time frame.

COIN missed Q2 expectations as weaker trading volumes and a cautious pullback from retail and institutional users hit revenue. Management is shifting focus to recurring streams, as Coinbase 1 subscriptions hit an all-time high, while growth in stablecoins, Base, and new products like prediction markets and derivatives is meant to offset lower trading fees.

On Jul. 30, COIN reported its Q2 results, and its shares tumbled over 10% in the following trading session. Its revenue was $1.2 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.3 billion. Its adjusted loss per share of $1.36 significantly missed analyst estimates of $0.23.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect COIN’s EPS to fall 69% to $1.25 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while surpassing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 34 analysts covering COIN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Jul. 30, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ramsey El Assal reiterated a “Buy” rating on COIN and set a price target of $250, implying a potential upside of 70.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $207.47 represents a 41.9% premium to COIN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $330 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 125.6%.