Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Live Nation Entertainment Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Beverly Hills, California-based Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. The company has a market cap of $41 billion and operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments and promotes live music events, operates and manages music venues, produces music festivals, creates associated content, and more.

LYV stock has outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. LYV stock has grown 19.8% over the past 52 weeks and 22.9% YTD. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 17.7% over the past year and risen 9.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, LYV has also rallied the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 3.4% rise over the past 52 weeks and has outperformed XLC’s 6.8% fall this year.

LYV recently announced its Q2 2026 earnings, and it surpassed estimates on all fronts. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 9% from the prior year’s period to $7.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its earnings per share also exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts while coming in at $1.05, along with its adjusted operating income, which also rose 2% from the prior year’s quarter to $817, showcasing operational excellence. Additionally, LYV also raised its outlook for fan growth, revenue, adjusted operating income, and margin expansion for the coming quarters.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect LYV’s EPS to rise 491.7% to $0.94 on a diluted basis. It surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

LYV has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 20 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” three “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has grown slightly more bullish as the stock now has one “Strong Sell” rating, compared to none a month ago.

On July 31, Citi analyst Jason Bazinet maintained its “Buy” rating for LYV stock and raised its price target from $181 to $212.

LYV’s mean price target of $195.58 indicates a premium of 10.8% from the current market price. The Street-high target of $222 suggests a notable 25.8% upside potential.