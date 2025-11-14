Soybeans Falling Back as USDA Drops Export and Limited China Buying

Soybeans are trading with Friday losses of 12 to 16 cents. There were 38 deliveries issued for November futures overnight, with the contract expiring today. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 15 3/4 cents lower at $10.57 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $4.30 to $4.50 in the nearbys on the day, with Soy Oil futures steady at midday.

USDA’s release of the backlog of unreported large daily sales from the shutdown showed 1.348 MMT. China was the buyer of just 332,000 MT of that, with 616,000 MT to Unknown destinations. Another 237,500 MT of soybean meal was sold to the Philippines. Actual weekly report data won’t be caught up until January 2.

Crop Production data from this morning showed US soybean yield 0.5 bpa below the September report at 53 bpa. That took production 48 mbu lower to 4.253 bbu.

Carryover from 2024/25 was down 14 mbu from the previous report to 316 mbu as per the September Grain Stocks. That, when combined with the production number, took supply 61 mbu lower to 2.59 bbu. The demand side saw exports down 50 mbu. That took ending stocks 10 mbu lower to 290 mbu.

On the World side, Brazil saw increased domestic used and increased exports, with Argentina seeing increased exports offsetting a drop to crush Ending stocks were 2 MMT lower to 121.99 MMT.

NOPA data will be released on Monday morning, as traders are looking for October crush to total 209.52 mbu, with a wide range of 197.4 to 223.5 mbu. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 1.257 billion lbs, which would be up from 1.243 billion lbs at the end of September.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $11.19 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.57 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $11.31 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents,