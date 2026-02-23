Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Axon Enterprise Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Axon Enterprise Inc logo with buy and sell-by NPS_87 via Shutterstock
Axon Enterprise Inc logo with buy and sell-by NPS_87 via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $34.2 billion, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) is a public safety technology company that develops connected hardware, software, and cloud services for law enforcement, defense, and enterprise security customers. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Axon is best known for its conducted-energy weapons (TASER devices) and body-worn camera systems, integrated through its proprietary Axon Cloud digital evidence platform.

Axon has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. Its stock prices have declined 19.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13% gains. On a YTD basis, AXON is down 23.6%, compared to SPX’s marginal drop. 

Narrowing the focus, Axon has also underperformed the industry-focused State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI28.6% surge over the past year and returned 14.3% on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Axon Enterprise has trailed the broader market over the past year largely due to valuation compression and near-term profitability pressures. After a sharp run-up into 2025 that left the stock trading at very high multiples, investor sentiment cooled as earnings misses, tariff-related cost inflation, and rising operating expenses squeezed margins, leading to several quarters of disappointing profit metrics despite strong revenue growth. 

For the current year, ending in December, analysts expect Axon to deliver an adjusted EPS of $0.20, down 90.4% year-over-year. This company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it missed the estimates on two other occasions.

Among the 20 analysts covering the Axon stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buys,” four “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is bullish than two months ago, when the stock had 13 “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On Jan. 6, Northcoast Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and set a $742 price target, signaling a more favorable view of the company’s growth outlook. 

Axon’s mean price target of $811.22 represents an 87% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $925 suggests a massive 113.2% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 176.19 -1.04 -0.59%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index
AXON 430.37 -3.54 -0.82%
Axon Enterprise Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot