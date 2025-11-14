Barchart.com
Soybeans Starting Off Friday with Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybeans are showing 1 to 2 cent gains early on Friday morning. Futures posted double digit gains in the nearbys on Thursday, as contracts were 10 to 13 ¼ cents higher at the close, with back months 2 to 8 ½ cents higher. Open interest was rising 16,783 contracts, suggesting new buying interest. There were 38 deliveries issued for November futures overnight, with the contract expiring today. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 12 3/4 cents higher at $10.73. Soymeal futures were up $2.50 to $7.40 in the nearbys on the day, with Soy Oil futures 30 to 37 points lower.

Export Sales data from the week of September 25 was released this morning, showing 870,533 MT of soybeans sold in that week. Soybean meal sales were tallied at 623,515 MT for 2025/26, with cancellations of 216,215 MT for 2024/25 (which ended on 9/30). Bean oil bookings were 13,598 MT.

USDA is expected to release the backlog of unreported large daily sales from the time of the shutdown at 12 noon EST on Friday. The weekly reports are expected to be released twice per week until they are caught up on January 2.

Crop Production data is expected to be released this morning, as a Reuters survey of traders shows soybean yield expected to drop 0.4 bpa to 53.1 bpa, with output dropping 35 mbu to 4.266 bbu. Ending stocks via the monthly WASDE report are expected to total 304 mbu, vs. the 300 mbu from September.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.32, up 11 1/2 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $10.73, up 12 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.47, up 13 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.56 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7464 +0.0177 +0.16%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 50.85 +0.29 +0.57%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 330.4 +0.1 +0.03%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1137-0 +5-0 +0.44%
Soybean
ZSF26 1148-6 +1-6 +0.15%
Soybean

Reserve Your Spot