Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Stryker Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 52 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Stryker Corp_ HQ sign -by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Stryker Corp_ HQ sign -by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $140.5 billion, Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a leading medical technology company that develops innovative products and solutions across orthopaedics, medical and surgical equipment, and neurotechnology. The Portage, Michigan-based company is known for its cutting-edge implants, robotic surgical systems, advanced hospital equipment, and life-saving devices. 

This healthcare giant has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of SYK have declined 4.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 13.1%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 3.5%, compared to SPX’s 15.1% return.

Narrowing the focus, SYK has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s (IHI5.3% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 8.3% YTD rise. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, SYK posted better-than-expected Q3 results, yet its shares plunged 3.5% in the following trading session. On the upside, the company’s overall revenue improved 10.2% year-over-year to $6.1 billion and marginally surpassed the consensus estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $3.19 grew 11.1% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $3.14. Additionally, SYK raised its fiscal 2025 guidance, now expecting organic net sales growth of 9.8% to 10.2% and adjusted EPS to be between $13.50 and $13.60. 

However, investors appeared to focus on a decline in margins. The company's operating margin contracted to 18.7% from 19.7% recorded in the prior-year quarter, making investors jittery. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SYK’s EPS to grow 11.2% year over year to $13.56. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 18 “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” and eight "Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, with 19 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Nov. 10, Travis Steed from Bank of America Corporation (BAC) maintained a “Buy” rating on SYK, with a price target of $450, indicating a 20.2% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $434.84 represents a 16.2% premium from SYK’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $465 suggests an ambitious 24.2% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SYK 375.44 +8.10 +2.21%
Stryker Corp
BAC 53.24 -0.87 -1.61%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 6,744.17 -106.75 -1.56%
S&P 500 Index
IHI 63.24 +0.06 +0.09%
US Medical Devices Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
Michael Burry Accuses Meta Platforms of ‘Common Fraud’ and Inflated Earnings. Should You Still Buy META Stock Now?
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 2
As Palantir Gets 6M Shares of Surf Air Mobility Stock, Is PLTR or SRFM a Better Buy?
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Is GOOG Stock a Buy or Sell as Michael Burry Accuses Hyperscalers of ‘Fraud’?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Heavy Put Option Activity in Advanced Micro Devices Implies AMD Stock Is Overvalued - But Is It?
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 5
Circle Stock Enters Oversold Territory on Earnings Plunge. Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot