Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Lennar Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 52 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Lennar Corp_ phone and webpage by- Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Lennar Corp_ phone and webpage by- Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $31.7 billion, Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a leading homebuilder in the United States, specializing in the construction and sale of single-family and multifamily homes. It operates through multiple segments, including Homebuilding, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Fund Investments, catering to a diverse range of homebuyers. Lennar also provides mortgage financing, title, and insurance services to support its real estate operations.

Shares of the homebuilder have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. LEN stock has decreased 25.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 14.5%. Moreover, shares of LEN are down nearly 9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.5% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the Miami, Florida-based company have lagged behind the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY9.9% return over the past 52 weeks and a 6.1% YTD gain. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Lennar fell 4.2% following its Q3 2025 results on Sept. 18 as adjusted EPS of $2 missed Wall Street expectations of $2.12, and net earnings dropped sharply to $591 million from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Revenue of $8.81 billion also came in below forecasts and was down 9% year-over-year, reflecting a 9% decline in average home sales price to $383,000 and a gross margin drop to 17.5% from 22.5%. Investors were further concerned by guidance calling for flat margins (~17.5%) and lower new orders of 20,000 - 21,000 homes in Q4.

For the fiscal year ending in November 2025, analysts expect LEN’s adjusted EPS to decline 40.5% year-over-year to $8.25. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, 13 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Sept. 22, UBS raised its price target on Lennar to $161 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $127.57 represents a 2.8% premium to LEN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $161 suggests a 29.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEN 122.52 -1.61 -1.30%
Lennar Corp
XLY 237.43 -0.51 -0.21%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,850.92 +4.31 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 1
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 2
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
The ‘Largest Value-Creation Event in History’ Could Be Coming for Tesla Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot