Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Dayforce Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dayforce Inc app-by Premio Studio via Shutterstock
Dayforce Inc app-by Premio Studio via Shutterstock

Dayforce Inc. (DAY), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, functions as a human capital management (HCM) software company, offering cloud-based solutions that integrate various HR functions. With a market cap of $11 billion, the company provides a platform for talent and workforce management, human resources, benefits, and payroll services that facilitate the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll processing.

Shares of this workplace software giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DAY has declined 12.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.5%. In 2025, DAY stock is down 5%, compared to SPX’s 16.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, DAY’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 8.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 17.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 29, DAY shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.37 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $0.56. The company’s revenue was $481.6 million, matching Wall Street forecasts.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DAY’s EPS to grow 47.5% to $1.46 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in three of the last three quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 16 analysts covering DAY stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, 13 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall, consisting of four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 4, Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) maintained a “Hold” rating on DAY with a price target of $70, implying a potential upside of 1.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $70.18 represents a 1.7% premium to DAY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $72 suggests an upside potential of 4.4%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 154.59 +0.20 +0.13%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
WFC 86.11 -0.15 -0.17%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,850.92 +4.31 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index
DAY 68.93 -0.06 -0.09%
Dayforce Inc

Most Popular News

Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 1
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 2
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
The ‘Largest Value-Creation Event in History’ Could Be Coming for Tesla Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot