Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Aon plc Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Aon plc_ bilboard- by monticello via Shutterstock
Aon plc_ bilboard- by monticello via Shutterstock

Aon plc (AON), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a professional services firm that provides a range of risk and human capital solutions. With a market cap of $75.2 billion, the company's services include helping manage risk for clients, negotiating and placing insurance risk with other carriers, and advising clients related to health and benefits, retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, and human resource outsourcing.

Shares of this leading professional services firm have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AON has declined 8.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.5%. In 2025, AON stock is down 2.5%, compared to the SPX’s 16.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, AON’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE). The exchange-traded fund has declined marginally over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 5% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 31, AON shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.05 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.89. The company’s revenue was $4 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.9 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AON’s EPS to grow 8.5% to $16.92 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering AON stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 10, UBS analyst Brian Meredith kept a “Neutral” rating on AON and lowered the price target to $390, implying a potential upside of 11.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $402.83 represents a 15.1% premium to AON’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $450 suggests an upside potential of 28.5%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AON 350.11 +0.18 +0.05%
AON Plc
$SPX 6,850.92 +4.31 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index
KIE 59.33 +0.30 +0.51%
S&P Insurance ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 1
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 2
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
The ‘Largest Value-Creation Event in History’ Could Be Coming for Tesla Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot