Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Aon plc Stock?

Aon plc (AON), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a professional services firm that provides a range of risk and human capital solutions. With a market cap of $75.2 billion, the company's services include helping manage risk for clients, negotiating and placing insurance risk with other carriers, and advising clients related to health and benefits, retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, and human resource outsourcing.

Shares of this leading professional services firm have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AON has declined 8.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.5%. In 2025, AON stock is down 2.5%, compared to the SPX’s 16.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, AON’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE). The exchange-traded fund has declined marginally over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 5% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 31, AON shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.05 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.89. The company’s revenue was $4 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.9 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AON’s EPS to grow 8.5% to $16.92 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering AON stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 10, UBS analyst Brian Meredith kept a “Neutral” rating on AON and lowered the price target to $390, implying a potential upside of 11.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $402.83 represents a 15.1% premium to AON’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $450 suggests an upside potential of 28.5%.