Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Entergy Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 46 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Entergy Corp_ website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Entergy Corp_ website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $43.3 billion, Entergy Corporation (ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to roughly 3 million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy operates a diverse power generation portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, coal, and renewable energy assets. 

Shares of the utility titan have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ETR stock has surged 29.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 14.5%. Moreover, shares of Entergy are up 18.8% over the past six months, compared to SPX's 17.2% gain.

Looking closer, the power company stock has also outpaced the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLU14.6% return over the past 52 weeks and 12.7% rise over the past six months.

www.barchart.com

Energy posted its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29, and its shares surged marginally. It reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, up slightly from $1.50 a year earlier, with net income rising to $694 million from $645 million. The utility segment remained the primary earnings driver, supported by higher retail sales and favorable regulatory outcomes. Entergy also narrowed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $3.85–$3.95. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect ETR's EPS to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $3.90. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is bullish compared to one month ago, with 12 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Oct. 25, J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet reiterated a “Buy” rating on Entergy and maintained a $113 price target on the stock.

Its mean price target of $103.24 indicates a premium of 6.9% from the current market prices. The Street-high price target of $116 implies a potential upside of 20.2%.  


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 89.92 +0.21 +0.23%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
ETR 96.54 -0.33 -0.34%
Entergy Corp
$SPX 6,850.92 +4.31 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 1
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 2
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
The ‘Largest Value-Creation Event in History’ Could Be Coming for Tesla Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot