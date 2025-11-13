Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

DexCom Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dexcom Inc logo on sign-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Dexcom Inc logo on sign-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a leading medical-device company that designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes and healthcare providers. The company’s market cap is around $23.2 billion

Shares of the medical device company have massively underperformed the broader market. Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM stock has declined 19.8%, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 14.5%. Also, the stock is down 23.4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to SPX’s 16.5% rise during the same time frame.

Zooming in further, DexCom's shares have lagged behind the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV3.8% return over the past 52 weeks and 11.1% gain on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

DexCom’s shares have been under pressure because, although the company delivered a solid quarter, management’s tone and future outlook sparked concern. Its third-quarter earnings beat estimates, yet the company signalled that growth in 2026 may come in slightly below current market expectations

Also, earlier in the year, the company faced regulatory and operational headwinds, including a warning letter from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) over manufacturing-process issues, making investors cautious. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect DexCom’s EPS to grow 26.2% year over year to $2.07. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the Wall Street estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on the other two occasions. 

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy,” which is based on 21 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish compared to three months ago, when there were 20 “Strong Buy” ratings.

Recently, Bernstein SocGen Group lowered its price target on DexCom to $84 from $98 but kept an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $87.38 represents a 46.7% potential upside from DXCM’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $125 suggests the stock rally as much as 109.7%.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 152.82 +2.14 +1.42%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,850.92 +4.31 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index
DXCM 59.61 +1.48 +2.55%
Dexcom Inc

Most Popular News

Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 1
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 2
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
The ‘Largest Value-Creation Event in History’ Could Be Coming for Tesla Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot