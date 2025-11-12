Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

United Parcel Service Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
United Parcel Service, Inc_ plane-by Carlos Yudica via Shutterstock
United Parcel Service, Inc_ plane-by Carlos Yudica via Shutterstock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, offers a range of services including transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, and insurance. Valued at $78.9 billion by market cap, UPS is a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions and delivers packages each business day for 1.6 million shipping customers to 10.2 million delivery customers in over 200 countries and territories.

Shares of this logistics giant have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. UPS has declined 27.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.1%. In 2025, UPS stock is down 24.6%, while SPX is up 16.4% on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, UPS has also lagged behind the Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF (SHPP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 3.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 9.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, UPS shares closed up by 8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.74 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.31. The company’s revenue was $21.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $20.8 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect UPS’ EPS to decline 10.9% to $6.88 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 31 analysts covering UPS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 14 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 29, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) kept a “Buy” rating on UPS and raised the price target to $120, implying a potential upside of 26.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $104.10 represents a 9.5% premium to UPS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $122 suggests an upside potential of 28.4%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 45.31 +0.19 +0.42%
Truist Financial Corp
SHPP 28.99 +0.15 +0.53%
Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF
$SPX 6,846.61 +14.18 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
UPS 95.06 +0.03 +0.03%
United Parcel Service

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 4
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 5
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot