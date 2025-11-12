Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Kimberly-Clark Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Kimberly-Clark Corp_ address sign by- JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Kimberly-Clark Corp_ address sign by- JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $34.2 billion, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is a global leader in the manufacture and marketing of personal care and tissue products. The company operates through distinct business segments serving both consumer and professional markets, offering well-known brands such as Huggies, Kotex, Kleenex, Scott, and Depend.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KMB stock has decreased 22.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 14.1%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 21.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.4% rise.

Narrowing the focus, shares of the consumer products maker have lagged behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP3.9% dip over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Kimberly-Clark rose nearly 3% on Oct. 30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 2025 net sales of $4.15 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.82. Investor sentiment improved as overall volumes grew 2.4% and organic sales rose 2.7% in North America, showing resilient demand for household staples despite pricing pressures. The stock also benefited from confidence in Kimberly-Clark’s cost-control and product-mix strategies, which helped offset tariff-related margin declines.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect KMB’s adjusted EPS to decline 15.5% year-over-year to $6.17. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with five “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Nov. 4, Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Kimberly-Clark to $125, maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $126.75 represents a 23% premium to KMB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $162 suggests a 57.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KMB 103.03 -0.06 -0.06%
Kimberly-Clark Corp
$SPX 6,846.61 +14.18 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 77.43 +1.00 +1.31%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 4
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Can the AI Boom Push Broadcom Stock to a $2 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot