Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting NetApp Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Netapp Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography vis iStock
Netapp Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography vis iStock

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), headquartered in San Jose, California, specializes in advanced cloud, on-premises, and hybrid data solutions. The company develops unified data storage hardware and software, delivering efficient management for network environments and enabling enterprises to maximize the potential of their data.

NetApp’s technology supports data-driven decision-making, cybersecurity, and scalable cloud integration, streamlining business operations and fostering innovation for organizations worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion

Volatility in enterprise software stocks, along with cautious sentiments regarding IT spending, has led to a decline in stock prices over the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 9.3%. It had reached a 52-week low of $71.84 in April, but has bounced back and is now up 56.6% from that level. Based on better-than-expected results, NetApp’s shares have gained 20.4% over the past six months. 

The stock’s subdued performance has broadly underperformed the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has gained 14% over the past 52 weeks and 20.7% over the past six months. Turning our focus to the company’s own tech sector, we see that the stock has underperformed here as well, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) is up 24.6% over the past 52 weeks and 35.8% over the past six months.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 27, NetApp reported its first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 (the quarter that ended on July 25). The company’s net revenues increased by 1% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.56 billion, which was higher than the $1.54 billion that Wall Street analysts had expected. While its non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 was 1% lower than the prior year’s period, it was slightly higher than the $1.54 that analysts had expected. 

Last month, NetApp introduced a data breach detection capability into its enterprise data storage to counter the growth in attack surfaces that artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled in a way. The cyber resilience capabilities are equipped with “AI-powered capabilities to detect early indicators of data exfiltration attempts.” The company also introduced NetApp AFX, a comprehensive enterprise-grade data platform for AI, to accelerate modern AI workloads. 

For the fiscal year 2026, which ends in April 2026, Wall Street analysts expect NetApp’s EPS to grow 8.3% YOY to $6.27 on a diluted basis. Moreover, EPS is expected to increase 13.2% annually to $7.10 in fiscal 2027. The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in three of the four trailing quarters. NetApp is set to report its Q2 FY 2026 results on Nov. 25 after the market closes. Wall Street analysts expect EPS to drop 1.3% YOY to $1.51 for the quarter. 

Among the 19 Wall Street analysts covering NetApp’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings and 13 “Holds.” The ratings configuration has remained the same over the past two months. 

www.barchart.com

Last month, analysts at Citigroup maintained a “Neutral” rating on NetApp’s stock, while raising the price target from $115 to $130. Citigroup analysts expect investor sentiment to improve for storage due to the demand surrounding inference-led AI. 

NetApp’s mean price target of $121.73 indicates an 8.2% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $140 implies a potential upside of 24.4%. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NTAP 111.19 -1.31 -1.16%
Netapp Inc
$SPX 6,823.84 -8.59 -0.13%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 293.39 -2.14 -0.72%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Can the AI Boom Push Broadcom Stock to a $2 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Dividend calculator by Fox_Ana via Shutterstock 5
How to Generate Consistent Passive Income Through Dividend Stocks (Without Falling Into Yield Traps)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot