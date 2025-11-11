Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like FirstEnergy Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 57 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Firstenergy Corp_ logo and stock chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Firstenergy Corp_ logo and stock chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a regulated electric utility company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity across the United States. Valued at a market cap of $26.5 billion, the company operates an extensive infrastructure network and is committed to delivering safe, reliable power while investing in grid modernization and clean energy initiatives. 

This utility company has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of FE have gained 11.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 14%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 16%, compared to SPX’s 16.2% uptick.

Narrowing the focus, FE has also underperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU13.2% return over the past 52 weeks and 18.5% YTD rise. 

www.barchart.com

FE delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings results on Oct. 22, yet its shares plunged 1.6% in the following trading session. The company’s core earnings of $0.83 increased 9.2% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.76. Additionally, it raised and narrowed its fiscal 2025 core earnings guidance in the range of $2.50 to $2.56 per share and affirmed its 6% to 8% compounded annual core earnings growth rate target from 2025 through 2029.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FE’s EPS to decline 3.8% year over year to $2.53. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing the mark on another occasion. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on seven “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” and nine "Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than two months ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On Oct. 27, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage of FirstEnergy with an “Overweight” rating and $54 price target, the Street-high price target, indicating a 17.1% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $50.08 represents an 8.6% premium from FE’s current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 89.66 -0.03 -0.03%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
WFC 86.10 +0.06 +0.07%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,832.43 +103.63 +1.54%
S&P 500 Index
FE 46.13 +0.23 +0.50%
Firstenergy Corp

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
AMD’s Rally Faces a Crucial Test on November 11. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot