Corn Bulls Pushing Higher at Midday

Corn is taking back most of the Friday losses, as contracts are up 2 to 3 cents at midday on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 ¼ cents so far at $3.89 ¼.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.425 MT (56.09 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 11/6. That was 16.77% below the week prior but 76.48% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 356,355 MT, with 245,302 MT shipped to Colombia and 169,675 MT to Taiwan. The marketing year total is now 13.725 MMT (540.34 mbu) of corn shipped, which is now 65.73% above the same period last year.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 36% planted, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. Crop conditions on the corn emerged are rated at 79% good to excellent.

AgRural estimated the Brazilian first corn crop at 72% planted in the south-center region, in line with the same time last year. Safras estimates the 2025/26 corn crop at 143.56 MMT in Brazil, up 1.1 MMT from their previous number.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.29 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.89 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.53 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,