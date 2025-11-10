Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Welltower Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 55 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Welltower Inc_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Welltower Inc_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $130.6 billion, Welltower Inc. (WELL) specializes in rental housing and wellness communities for aging seniors across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. With over 2,000 properties located in highly desirable markets, Welltower combines real estate, hospitality, and data-driven operations to deliver sustainable, long-term growth for its investors.

Shares of the Toledo, Ohio-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WELL stock has gained 36.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 12.7%. Moreover, shares of the company have soared 50.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 14.4% return. 

Zooming in further, shares of the REIT have outpaced the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) over 6% decline over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 normalized FFO of $1.34 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion on Oct. 27, Welltower’s shares fell 1.6% the next day as investors focused on the company’s revised net income guidance, which was cut sharply to $0.82–$0.88 per share from $1.86 - $1.94.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect WELL’s normalized FFO per share to increase 21.5% year-over-year to $5.25. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, two "Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 13 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Oct. 31, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Welltower to $200 and reiterated an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $194.58 represents a premium of 2% to WELL's current price. The Street-high price target of $246 suggests a nearly 29% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WELL 190.20 -0.05 -0.03%
Welltower Inc
$SPX 6,789.78 +60.98 +0.91%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 41.09 -0.18 -0.44%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
5 Best Dividend Stocks Wall Street Calls Strong Buys
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot