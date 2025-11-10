Soybeans Trading with Monday AM Strength

Soybeans are in rally mode early on Monday morning, as contracts are 6 to 7 cents higher. Futures posted some strength to close out last week, as contracts were up 8 to 10 cents. Open interest was up 13,624 contracts on Friday, suggesting new buying interest. January was up 1 ¾ cents on the week that saw several double digit swings. There were another 76 deliveries issued on Friday night, taking the total to 1,582 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 9 3/4 cents lower at $10.43 ¾. Soymeal futures are back up on Friday, with contracts $1 to $4.40 higher in the front months, as December was down $4.50 on the week. Soy Oil futures were 30 to 44 points higher, with December bouncing a whole penny on the week.

The EPA granted full exemptions on 2 more refineries and 12 partial exemptions on Friday, cleaning up the remainder of the backlog of small refinery exception requests.

The Argentina soybean crop is estimated at 4.4% planted, which is down 4 percentage points from a year ago according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange.

Brazil’s soybean planting progress is estimated at 61% complete as od 11/6, behind the 67% pace from the same time last year.

