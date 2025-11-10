Corn Trading on the Higher Side to Start Monday

Corn prices are up 1 to 2 cents so far on Monday morning. Friday futures action posted losses of 1 to 2 cents across most contracts, as December managed to slip 4 ¼ cents lower last week. Friday’s open interest was down 10,578 contracts, with 26,776 contracts exiting December. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents to $3.88.
USDA is expected to release their Crop Production and WASDE reports this Friday.
The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 36% planted, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. Crop conditions on the corn emerged are rated at 79% good to excellent.
AgRural estimated the Brazilian first corn crop at 72% planted in the south-center region, in line with the same time last year.
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.27 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents
Nearby Cash was $3.88, down 1 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.42, down 1 cent, currently up 2 cents
May 26 Corn closed at $4.50 1/2, down 1 cent, currently up 1 3/4 cents
