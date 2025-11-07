Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Eases Lower into the Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn futures posted losses of 1 to 2 cents across most contracts on the Friday session, as December managed to slip 4 ¼ cents lower this week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents to $3.88. 

While the government remains closed, the USDA is expected to release their Crop Production and WASDE reports next Friday. 

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 36% planted, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. Crop conditions on the corn emerged are rated at 79% good to excellent.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.27 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.88, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.42, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.50 1/2, down 1 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 427-2s -1-4 -0.35%
Corn
ZCH26 442-0s -1-0 -0.23%
Corn
ZCZ25 427-2s -1-4 -0.35%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8694 -0.0168 -0.43%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
These 3 Tech Stocks Have Been Red-Hot in 2025 but Their Charts Are Screaming ‘Danger’
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
AMD’s Rally Faces a Crucial Test on November 11. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Slip as Valuation and Economic Concerns Persist, U.S. Confidence Data on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot