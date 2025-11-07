Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on American Tower Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
American Tower Corp_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
American Tower Corp_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $83.4 billion, American Tower Corporation (AMT) is one of the world’s largest global REITs, specializing in owning, operating, and developing multitenant communications real estate. With a portfolio of over 149,000 communications sites and a growing network of U.S. data center facilities, it provides infrastructure solutions that support wireless connectivity worldwide.

Shares of the Boston, Massachusetts-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AMT stock has dropped 9.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas risen 13.4%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 2.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 14.3% return. 

Zooming in further, the stock’s underperformance becomes more evident when compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE4.5% decline over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 AFFO of $2.78 per share and revenues of $2.72 billion, American Tower’s shares fell 3.7% on Oct. 28 as investors focused on flat U.S. and Canada property revenue and only a 6% overall property segment increase. While the company raised 2025 property revenue guidance to $10.21 billion - $10.29 billion, management disclosed $30 million in revenue reserves related to ongoing legal disputes in Latin America and with DISH.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect American Tower’s AFFO per share to dip 2.3% year-over-year to $10.30. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, Argus analyst Marie Ferguson lowered the price target on American Tower to $210 but maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $230.20 represents a premium of 29.3% to AMT's current price. The Street-high price target of $260 suggests a nearly 46% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,720.32 -75.97 -1.12%
S&P 500 Index
AMT 178.09 -1.34 -0.75%
American Tower Corp
XLRE 40.73 -0.20 -0.49%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot