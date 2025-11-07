Accenture Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operations services. Valued at $158.9 billion by market cap, the company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries and operates a network of businesses providing outsourcing and alliances.

Shares of this leading global professional services company have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. ACN has declined 32.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.4%. In 2025, ACN stock is down 31.4%, while SPX is up 14.3% on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, ACN has also lagged behind the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 5.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Sep. 25, ACN shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.03 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.98. The company’s revenue was $17.6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $17.3 billion. ACN expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $13.52 to $13.90.

For the current fiscal year, ending in August 2026, analysts expect ACN’s EPS to grow 6.6% to $13.78 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering ACN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 10 “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Oct. 22, Citigroup Inc. (C) initiated coverage of ACN with a “Neutral” rating and $266 price target, implying a potential upside of 10.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $284.29 represents a 17.8% premium to ACN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $388 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 60.8%.