Analysts Warn Shake Shack Stock Could Plunge 20% from Here. Should You Sell SHAK Now?

Jumping off highs reached in July, Shake Shack (SHAK) is now under fresh scrutiny from Wall Street. Analysts are warning that SHAK stock could fall significantly from current levels after a string of disappointing same-store sales and cautious forward guidance.

Last month, Hedgeye initiated Shake Shack as a new short idea, warning of a potential 20% downside. Analyst Bennett Cheer cited growing evidence of declining food quality, pointing to the company’s switch from fresh Martin’s potato buns to frozen Rotella’s buns, which are thawed in stores. Cheer argued that this shift and Shake Shack’s move toward a quick-service restaurant (QSR) model could erode the brand’s premium “fine casual” identity and weaken its long-term value.

But before you hit the sell button, let’s dig deeper into whether now is the time to cut bait or hold tight for the rebound.

About Shake Shack Stock

Shake Shack is a fast-casual dining company known for its premium burgers, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, and related menu items. Headquartered in New York, Shake Shack has grown into a multinational chain operating hundreds of locations both domestically and abroad. Shake Shack has a market capitalization of around $4 billion.

Shares have been under increasing pressure lately, slipping from their previous highs as the market grows skeptical about the company’s growth story. The stock has declined 34% from its 52-week high of $144.65 reached on July 10. SHAK stock has also shed 1% over the past month .

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the drawdown is even more substantial, with shares down 26%. Over the past year, SHAK is down by 25%.

This decline comes amid a mix of weakening same-store sales, margin pressure from rising input costs, and a weaker consumer spending environment in the restaurant sector. Even though Shake Shack has reported revenue and earnings that beat expectations in recent quarters, its same-store sales growth has lagged, leading to investor disappointment. Analysts have responded by lowering price targets and flagging growing risks, adding to the negative sentiment.

Together, these headwinds suggest the market is reassessing the company’s premium positioning and growth prospects. SHAK stock is also trading at a substantial premium to its sector peers at 69.9 times forward earnings.

Soft Same-Store Sales Temper Shake Shack’s Q2 Momentum

In its second-quarter 2025 earnings released on July 31, Shake Shack delivered a topline beat, reporting $356.5 million in total revenue, up 12.6% versus the prior year , driven by $343.2 million in Shack sales and $13.3 million in licensing revenue. While system-wide sales rose 13.7% to $549.9 million, the company’s “same-Shack” (or same-store) sales growth was a modest 1.8%, highlighting softness in comparable performance.

Operating income widened to $22.4 million versus $10.8 million in Q2 2024, and restaurant-level profit reached $82.2 million, or a 23.9% margin, marking a nearly 190 basis-point expansion in margin. On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS stood at $0.44, up from $0.27 in the same quarter last year and surpassing expectations. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA was $58.9 million, up 24.8% year-over-year (YOY).

Turning to guidance, management projects $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in total revenue for the full year, and a restaurant-level margin around 22.5%. Same-Shack sales are expected to grow in the low single digits, signaling continued caution around traffic trends.

Analysts predict EPS to be around $1.34 for fiscal 2025 , up 46% YOY, before surging by another 24% annually to $1.66 in fiscal 2026.

What Do Analysts Expect for Shake Shack Stock?

While some analysts see a potential downside ahead, Raymond James reaffirmed its “Strong Buy” rating last month and a $160 price target on Shake Shack, viewing the post-Q2 pullback as a compelling entry point. The firm cites solid comparable sales drivers, potential margin expansion through operational improvements, and high-ROI unit growth, with the U.S. footprint at 360 locations.

More recently, Jefferies upgraded Shake Shack from an “Underperform” to a “Hold” rating but lowered its price target to $95 from $110. The firm noted that the recent pullback reflects tempered expectations for same-store sales and traffic. Jefferies expects the company may achieve low-single-digit same-store sales growth with relatively flat traffic, amid ongoing promotional pressures in the quick-service sector.

On the other hand, Bank of America downgraded Shake Shack to “Underperform,” lowering its price target to $86 from $148, citing slowing consumer restaurant spending, rising competition, and margin pressure from higher beef costs.

Overall, SHAK stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy,” 14 analysts are on the sidelines with a “Hold” rating, one gives a “Moderate Sell,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell" rating.

The average analyst price target for SHAK is $117.05, indicating potential upside of 22% from current levels. The Street-high target price of $160 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 67% from here.