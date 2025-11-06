Barchart.com
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland.
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on CenterPoint Energy Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Centerpoint Energy Inc_ logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP), headquartered in Houston, Texas, engages in the business of power generation and distribution. Valued at $25.3 billion by market cap, the company conducts activities in electricity transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, interstate pipeline and gathering operations, and power generation.

Shares of this leading electricity and natural gas provider have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CNP has gained 31.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. In 2025, CNP stock is up 22.5%, surpassing SPX’s 15.6% gains on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, CNP’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 13.4% over the past year. Moreover, CNP’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 17.4% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, CNP shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.50 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.46. The company’s revenue was $1.99 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.95 billion. CNP expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.75 to $1.77.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CNP’s EPS to grow 8.6% to $1.76 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 18 analysts covering CNP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, and 11 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 27, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Sarah Akers received a “Buy” rating on CNP with a $44 price target, implying a potential upside of 13.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $43 represents a 10.7% premium to CNP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $46 suggests an upside potential of 18.4%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

